LIVE: Auckland prepares for move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3, rest of NZ moving to Level 2

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates as Auckland moves into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moves into Alert Level 2 from midday today

Late last night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced there are four new cases of community transmission in New Zealand following 102 days without.

As a result Auckland will be returning to Alert Level 3 lockdown as of noon today for three days until midnight Friday. The rest of New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2 for the same period of time.

What we know so far:

- On Tuesday four new cases of Covid-19 through community transmission were announced in New Zealand, all were from the same household in Auckland

- Contact tracing has begun but there is not yet an "immediate link" to overseas travel or a managed isolation facility

- Aucklanders are asked to stay home to stop potential spread of Covid-19

- Auckland will go into Alert Level 3 at noon. The rest of New Zealand will go into Alert Level 2 at noon

- Covid-19 testing centres are being boosted in Auckland. Here's where to go to get tested

7.15am: Community testing facilities have been boosted across Auckland, expected to face high demand today.

An hour before it's due to open, a line of cars are already waiting at the testing centre at Whanāu Ora Community Clinic, in Wiri.

Two pop-up centres will open from 9am in the Ōtara Town Centre carpark, and at Health New Lynn.

Other testing facilities are available at 16-18 College Rd, Northcote; 112 New North Rd, Eden Terrace; Whānau House, Henderson; and Whānau Ora Community Clinic, Wiri.

7.04am: The family who have tested positive are a Pasifika family based in South Auckland, 1 NEWS's Barbara Dreaver says, with connections across the city.

The father, a man in his 50s, works the night shift at a facility in South Auckland; three of his colleagues are currently awaiting their Covid-19 test results.

His wife works in a central Auckland suburb and was tested for Covid-19 at a GP in West Auckland, which has closed its doors.

Their daughter goes to a primary school in Mt Albert.

6.50am: Health Minister Chris Hipkins says the new cases are a "puzzle" and they're working hard to figure out what the family contracted Covid-19.

Four family members in one household have tested positive. The other two tested negative, Mr Hipkins told Breakfast this morning.

"It''s not obvious where [the first case] may have picked this case up from."

He's urging people to stay calm, get tested if they're offered a test, and if they have any information, come forward.

"A culture of blame and fear is not what we're encouraging at the moment," he says

6.36am: A long queue of shoppers have already gathered at supermarkets this morning.

At Countdown Greenlane, people have been gathered for more than an hour, beating the sunrise to get their goods.

The message is clear from authorities: supermarkets will stay open, supply chains are robust, and there are no fears of a shortage.

6.31am: Jury trials around the country are suspended today as the courts prepare for life at Levels 2 and 3 again.

All jury trials in progress in Auckland are being pushed back to Monday, the Chief Justice confirmed.

Jury trials in the rest of the country are suspended for 24 hours while the courts re-establish their public safety measures for Level 2.

Jurors will be contacted today to let them know the plan, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann says.

6.27am: Despite pleas from Jacinda Ardern for people to shop normally, there was a massive rush on supermarkets in Auckland last night.

Shoppers told 1 NEWS they were looking for essentials, including meat and toilet paper.

Under Level 3 restrictions, supermarkets will remain open with social distancing requirements.

Takeaway stores are allowed to stay open for delivery and distanced pick-up.

6.14am: All schools and early childhood centres in Auckland are now closed for the rest of the week, while Auckland University has also shut its doors.

Parents who are essential workers are exempt and still allowed to drop their children at schools or ECEs.

Auckland University says the university is closed, but people who need to pick up equipment can do so before midday.

At Mt Albert Primary, staff and parents have been sent an email from authorities telling them a child at the school lives in a household with people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The child has been tested but it's not clear whether their test result has returned yet, or whether it was positive or negative.