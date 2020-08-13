LIVE: Auckland into second day of Alert Level 3, Rotorua on high alert

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates with Auckland into day two of Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown, and the rest of New Zealand the second day of Level 2.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aucklanders head into day two of Alert Level 3 lockdown today, set to end at midnight on Friday. The rest of New Zealand remains at Alert Level 2 for the same amount of time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that any decision to move up or down alert levels will be made tomorrow - Friday.



What we know so far:

- Tuesday saw four new cases of Covid-19 through community transmission confirmed in New Zealand, all in the same household in Auckland

- Four probable cases, additional to the four already confirmed were announced yesterday. One new case has been confirmed this morning

- Members of the family confirmed to have the virus travelled to Rotorua and contact tracing has begun there

- Contact tracing has begun for contacts of the confirmed cases, with almost 300 close and casual contacts in isolation so far

- Police check points have been set up at Auckland's borders for the duration of the lockdown, 24/7

- Face coverings are recommended but not mandated at this stage

7.25am: Queues are already growing at the Eden Terrace testing station, with around 80 cars lined up.

The testing station doesn't open until 8am.

7.20am: Dr Bloomfield thanks people who got a Covid-19 test, especially those who waited a significant amount of time due to demand.

Breakfast executive producer Jono Williams was one of them - he ended up waiting more than four hours to get tested, after being recommended by his GP.

Here's a full list of where to get tested in Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asks only people who are symptomatic or have had contact with the border, or managed isolation facilities, to get a test. If in doubt, call your GP or Healthline.

7.12am: Dr Bloomfield backs the decision not to put Rotorua into Level 3 despite two of the confirmed Covid-19 cases visiting while symptoms.

He says there are no close contacts identified from the trip, only casual, but ask people to be aware of symptoms and get tested if they have any.

Auckland is in lockdown because it's clear that's the origin of the lockdown, Dr Bloomfield says.

7.08am: The Mt Albert Grammar student is a close contact of the existing four cases, Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Breakfast. He says the cluster "almost certainly" would grow in the coming days.

He wouldn't say whether he thinks Auckland will go up to Level 4 tomorrow, saying it's too early to tell. "We're wanting to see not just what's happening in Auckland but what's going on around the country."

6.52am: 1 NEWS can confirm parents at Mt Albert Grammar School have been told a student of theirs has been diagnosed as a Covid-19 case.

Close contacts, including students and staff members, are in 14-day self-isolation and being tested, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service letter says.

"There will be a great deal of concern in the school community, but there is a lower risk as the student was not symptomatic while at school and has not been at school since they became sick and got tested."

Mt Albert Grammar's headmaster says they were told of the positive test result yesterday evening.

6.50am: Some Rotorua businesses are undergoing deep cleans despite no official order from health authorities, according to Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick.

She told Breakfast she's "incredibly impressed" by the response from local businesses, including places voluntarily deep-cleaning as a precaution.

"It's a ghastly feeling really, but we're all responsibly following the orders and we've been there before. We responded so well last time and we'll do it again."

She says there's some anger and frustration within the community, heavily dependent on tourism.

6.41am: Jury trials outside of Auckland are continuing today, while those in the city are postponed due to the lockdown.

Auckland High Court, Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court are all suspended until Monday.

6.28am: NZ Herald reports a student at Mt Albert Grammar School has tested positive for Covid-19, citing a letter from the school's principal.

It's not clear whether the student is one of the four probable cases being tested last night, or a new case.

Yesterday it was confirmed that a household member of the confirmed cases goes to Mt Albert Primary.

6.17am: Community testing is getting a further boost in Auckland today, with two more centres opening up.

It brings the total number of testing stations to 15.

More than 3500 people were tested for Covid-19 yesterday in Auckland alone, and many more were reported to have lined up.

6:07am: Staff at two Rotorua eateries are waiting on Covid-19 test results after being contacts of a woman infected with Covid-19.

Rotorua's on high alert after the woman - one of the four confirmed cases of community transmission from Auckland had symptoms when she travelled to Rotorua last week, with her one-year-old child.