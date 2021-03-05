LIVE: Auckland included in tsunami warning after magnitude 8.1 quake near Kermadecs

1 NEWS brings you live updates after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands, prompting a tsunami evacuation warning for parts of the North Island.

The story so far:

A 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands at 8:28am

The quake prompted an evacuation warning for parts of the North Island

Coastal inundation is expected on the west coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara and on the east coast from Cape Reinga to Whangārei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, and Great Barrier Island.

Those near the coast in these areas must move immediately to nearest high ground or as far inland as possible

People in the red zone in Hawke's Bay are also being told to evacuate

There is a marine warning in place for Auckland for people to stay out of the water and away from coastal areas

11.58am - A large wave has been filmed at Tokomaru Bay north of Gisborne. We will have that video shortly.

11.55am - "For the areas that have been asked to evacuate, we got a window if you will of a surge that may be between 1 metre to 3 metres and that is why we have asked for that evacuation," Allan says.

11.52am - Fry says it is unlikely that there will be a bigger earthquake than the magnitude 8.1 quake that struck near the Kermadec Islands before 9am.

11.50am - Ball is saying NEMA does not control the operation of tsunami sirens, they are operated by local Civil Defence groups or councils.

11.46am - GNS Scientist Bill Fry says there was no indication of the three large quakes this morning. "There's no way we can predict when these earthquakes will happen," he says. "The first one came without any significant warning then after that we see a big earthquake like this we know that we are more likely to see a big quake after that so we're particularly vigilant...looking for more earthquakes."

11.45am - Evacuation orders override current alert level restrictions, National Emergency Management Agency acting director, Roger Ball, has said.

11.44am - NEMA says the threat of a possible tsunami could last for several hours and those who have evacuated must stay where they are until an all clear message has been given by Civil Defence.

11.43am - Those at higher ground should remain there, Minister Allan is saying from Wellington.

11.40am - People in coastal areas of Auckland should stay out of the water including rivers, stay away from beaches and not go sightseeing. People in Auckland should "listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area".

11.35am - There is a tsunami threat for all coastal areas of Auckland, including both the Manukau and Waitematā harbours.

11.32am - St John says they are not suspending any responses in any areas where an evacuation warning is in place.

11.28am - We will be getting an update from Wellington with Minister for Emergency Management Kiritapu Allan, National Emergency Management Agency acting director, Roger Ball, and GNS Scientist Bill Fry in the next few minutes.

11.21am - The evacuation warning has been extended to Hawke's Bay. Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence emergency management group Controller Ian Macdonald says wave activity was estimated to start in the region at 10:45am and will carry on for several hours.

11.16am - Paul Dryer in Whangārei says the harbour there has changed colour quite a bit and moved out a distance. He says it has gone a dark colour and a mist has come in from the ocean. Dryer says the colour change is unusual.

11.15am - The Northland DHB says Kaitaia, Bay of Islands, Dargaville and Whangārei Hospitals are not in the tsunami evacuation zone. "The hospitals are safe, and all necessary preparations have been made in case the tsunami makes land," the DHB said in a statement. "Any Northland DHB staff and patients attending appointments, and that are located in a building within the tsunami evacuation zone in Whangarei, have been evacuated."

11.05am - National Party leader Shane Reti, who is on high ground in Whangārei, has told RNZ he can see the ocean going out.

11.02am - Police and Fire and Emergency have both confirmed they will still be responding to emergency call outs in coastal areas in regions with an evacuation order.

11.00am - Schools in the Cook Islands, where a tsunami warning is place, are closing.

10.56am - Kerikeri resident Allan says some big swells are being seen in the inlet. He also says people are going fishing despite the warning.

10.53am - Maritime NZ is warning boaties in the evacuation zone is not to try and reach their vessels. For those on a boat in a marina or anchored up elsewhere, the advice is to secure the boat and evacuate inland with everyone else. Vessels in deep water should be okay, Maritime NZ says.

10.52am - People in Northland are now seeing surges.

10.50am - Journalist Irena Smith says the roads were "chocka" in Marsden Point this morning as people evacuated from the coastal areas. People were even told to get out of their cars and run, Smith said.

10.42am - A couple from Doubtless Bay say the mood up a hill where people are evacuated is sombre, as residents worry about their properties and pets.

10.39am - 1 NEWS' Northland reporter Helen Castles is in Doubtless Bay east of Kaitaia and she says schools have been evacuated in the area, with many petrol stations closed as well. She says the area is no stranger to tsunami warnings but this is the first time she has seen business owners close up and leave.

10.34am - People in all New Zealand coastal areas should: Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats), stay off beaches and shore areas, and not go sightseeing, Civil Defence say.

10.25am - A media conference is scheduled for 11.30am with the Minister for Emergency Management Kiritapu Allan and NEMA.

10.19am - To repeat earlier advice from Civil Defence - Evacuation advice overrides Alert Level 2 restrictions.

10.15am - A tsunami warning is in place for the Cook Islands.

10.05am - Ball said it was also hard to predict how long people would need to stay inland for.

10.03am - Acting director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Roger Ball, says the first waves won't be the biggest. The estimated wave height in the evacuation areas is between one to 3m.

9.59am - Police say a wave of 1 to 5m will hit Whakatāne in the next five to 10 mins

9.55am - Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are also expected in the following areas:

The West Coast of the North Island from Ahipara to Makara including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour, New Plymouth, Whanganui and the Kapiti Coast.

The East Coast of the North Island from Whangārei to Matata including the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitemata Harbour and Tauranga, from Tolaga Bay to Lake Ferry including Gisborne and Napier.

The West and South Coasts of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Puysegur Point including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika.

The top of the South Island from Farewell Spit to Port Underwood including Nelson, Picton and the Marlborough Sounds.

The East and South Coasts of the South Island from the Waipara River to the Rakaia River including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, from the Taieri River to Puysegur Point including Invercargill.

Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands are also included.

This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

9.52am - Coastal inundation has been extended and is now expected in the following areas: The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Ahipara.