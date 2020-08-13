LIVE: Auckland business prioritising 'staff's welfare' after second employee tests positive for Covid-19

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates with Auckland into day two of Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown, and the rest of New Zealand the second day of Level 2.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aucklanders head into day two of Alert Level 3 lockdown today, set to end at midnight on Friday. The rest of New Zealand remains at Alert Level 2 for the same amount of time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that any decision to move up or down alert levels will be made tomorrow - Friday.



What we know so far:

- Tuesday saw four new cases of Covid-19 through community transmission confirmed in New Zealand, all in the same household in Auckland

- 13 new cases have been confirmed today, linked to those cases

- Members of the family confirmed to have the virus travelled to Rotorua and contact tracing has begun there

- Contact tracing has begun for contacts of the confirmed cases, with almost 300 close and casual contacts in isolation so far

- Police checkpoints have been set up at Auckland's borders for the duration of the lockdown, 24/7

- Face coverings are recommended but not mandated at this stage



Refresh the page for live updates



4.22pm: More police will be deployed to the frontline to help manage New Zealand's Covid-19 response following the graduation today of 56 new officers.



Twenty-two new constables have ben posted to the greater Auckland area, Police Minister Stuart Nash said today in a statement.



Police carried out 852 Covid-related patrols and checks as of 7am this morning, including reassurance patrols at essential businesses, responses to complaints about potential breaches and checks on other businesses Mr Nash said.



3.45pm: Finance Now CEO Phil Ellison says the business acted immediately upon discovering its link to the Auckland family. A second employee and their relative later tested positive for the virus.



"We informed our staff of the situation as soon as we were aware of it, advising them our Auckland premise would be closed forthwith and they should work remotely until further notice," Mr Ellison said today in a statement.

read more Auckland finance company's staff and their bubbles tested after second positive result

“Having prioritised our staff’s welfare through that immediate instruction to work from home, we have communicated regularly with them to provide updates on the guidance relating to testing and isolation procedures, as per advice from public health officials.”



A dedicated Covid-19 testing station was set up at the business' Mt Eden office today for rapid testing of all of its staff and their immediate bubbles.



3.19pm: Hotels throughout the country are being inundated with mass booking cancellations from thousands of domestic and corporate travellers amid the impact of Covid-19's resurgence in the community.



“Booking cancellations for domestic leisure and conferences, even just through to the end of August, is costing the hotel sector many millions of dollars,” New Zealand Hotel Owners Association (NZHOA) executive director Amy Robens said today in a statement.



2.57pm: Mr Powell said he was "pretty happy" with how the Ministry of Health handled the situation after staff were notified on Wednesday at 4pm of the cafe's link to the Auckland family.



"Could have possibly been earlier - maybe we should have found out on Monday or Tuesday just to speed the process up - but maybe they didn't know themselves," Mr Powell said.



2.51pm: Fat Dog Cafe boss Chris Powell said between 12 and 14 staff members were working at the eatery when the Auckland family visited. They were tested this morning and are now awaiting results.



Mr Powell said upon reviewing security footage that only three staff members had entered the customer area at the time of the visit.



2.46pm: The Opportunities Party (TOP) said today in a statement that the election should continue to be held on September 19 despite Auckland going under Alert Level 3.



2.24pm: This morning 17,000 vehicles had been stopped at Auckland’s police checkpoints, 312 of which were turned back.



2.22pm: Approximately 313 people were tested in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay yesterday. All those tested so far have come back negative.

1.57pm: Dr Bloomfield says he was briefed on the family's trip to Taupō this morning and he's not concerned about any delays with details being made public.

read more Woman with Covid-19 took boat trip in Taupō during weekend away

Even before the public announcements, the public health unit and national contact tracing centre identify close and casual contacts and get in touch with those people, he says.

They're then able to get them into isolation, before the follow-up interview is carried out and people are tested if required.

Dr Bloomfield says it highlights the value of the Covid-19 Tracer app, to help with contact tracing.

1.53pm: All managed isolation and quarantine staff are made to undergo health checks every day, including declaring symptoms and getting their temperature checked before starting their day, Dr Bloomfield says.

1.51pm: Just over 6000 Covid-19 tests were processed yesterday, the most processed in a single day since late June.

Dr Bloomfield says they have capacity to process around 12,000 tests a day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1.47pm: Face masks and hand sanitiser has been added to Price Watch, which monitors the prices to ensure there's no gouging.

Two million masks were released to Countdown for sale from the Government's central supply.

An email address will be made available for people to report potential price gouging for monitoring.

1.44pm: Ms Ardern says there's nothing to suggest the community transmission case is linked to a "super spreader" event, such as a wedding or other big gathering.

For the most part, the man has been in self-isolation at home after falling ill, she says.



1.39pm: Businesses who are confused whether they're allowed to open are urged to contact MBIE.

Ms Ardern says the rules are the same as last lockdown - businesses that were allowed to open are still allowed to open, those that needed to stay shut should stay shut.

Business operators with concerns can contact MBIE where there's a "dedicated team" of staff who can help, she says.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - File. Source: 1 NEWS

1.36pm: Ms Ardern says it's most likely the initial transmission was human-to-human, rather than being contracted off a surface.

She says they're being "very, very cautious" as the virus can live longer on surfaces in cooler environments, like the Americold facility.

Dr Bloomfield says it's "almost certain" it's person-to-person but they're working to rule it out together.

1.30pm: All confirmed cases are being shifted to the Government-managed quarantine facility to try and prevent the spread; Dr Bloomfield says there are a couple of reasons why they're doing it now when they didn't before.

The managed isolation facilities and quarantine weren't set up until about halfway through the lockdown, Dr Bloomfield says.

"These facilities are expressly set up to help minimise any risk of further infection in the community," he says.

Being in quarantine will hopefully help infection passing between family members, as they'll be able to keep positive and non-positive members of families separate, Dr Bloomfield says.

Some of the patients had "reservations" about moving to quarantine but there's been no active push-back, Dr Bloomfield says.

1.27pm: Ms Ardern and Dr Bloomfield will host another live press briefing at 1pm tomorrow, where they'll reveal the latest case numbers.

A decision on whether the Alert Levels will be shifted won't be made until after Cabinet meets to discuss it.

A second press conference will be held after that.

All of these briefings will be streamed live online at 1NEWS.co.nz.

1.24pm: Dr Bloomfield says they don't think they need to widen the restrictions at this point, despite cases having contact before their positive tests in Rotorua, Taupō and Waikato.

He says the vast majority of spread comes from workplace and households, rather than casual spread.

"At this point in time it's very clear that the focus of the outbreak is in Auckland."

1.22pm: Just like the first outbreak, Ms Ardern says people should know the outbreak will likely get worse before it gets better.

"At this stage though, at this stage, it's heartening to see them in one cluster," she says, warning people again that the virus is "tricky".

1.17pm: Jacinda Ardern says they're expecting more cases from the cluster, but says the lockdown is helping make sure people are already staying relatively isolated before they're identified as contacts.

"Once you identify a possible new cluster, it grows before it slows," she says.

Addressing the rush on community testing facilities, Ms Ardern says people can also get tested for free at their GP if they call ahead and book in.

She's still encouraging people to stay home if they're not symptomatic so tests can be prioritised for people symptomatic or at risk.

1.15pm: The genome sequencing is still underway but hasn't been linked to any confirmed cases in managed isolation so far.

It most closely resembles the the virus in the UK and Australia, Dr Bloomfield says.

1.07pm: Breaking down the 13 new community cases today: three worked at Americold, seven are family members of employees, one is an employee of Finance Now, one is related to that person, and one is a student at Mt Albert Grammar School. There is also a probable case, awaiting a test result.

One of the people who tested positive had visited an aged residential facility in Waikato, Dr Bloomfield says. They were not symptomatic at the time.

Dr Bloomfield says they're not going to name the facility at this stage, but will be contacting those who need to be alerted.

1.06pm: One of the cases is an employee at the finance company linked to the original cases, and was admitted to hospital last night. They've since been discharged.

All new confirmed cases are being moved to quarantine, Dr Bloomfield says.

1.03pm: Dr Bloomfield announces 13 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community, all linked to the previously confirmed cases.