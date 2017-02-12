LIVE: 17 more whales stranded in Golden Bay, DoC concerned pod of 200 at sea could swim to shore

More whales have beached themselves at Golden Bay overnight. Our crews are in the area bringing you the latest, as we head into day three of the stranded whales rescue mission.

Seventeen whales have become stranded at high tide in Golden Bay, with high tide bringing them right up to the roadside.

Whales stranded near roadside at Golden Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

The whales are lying within metres of a road nearby.

Around 20 people are currently working to keep the whales wet using buckets and cloths.

DOC biodiversity ranger Amanda Harvey said the 17 whales had come from a pod of around 200. They are swimming in the bay at the moment.

While it's a relief that the 200 are in the water, Ms Harvey sys "there is a real risk" of them returning and getting beached later this morning.

She says if this is the case, many more volunteers will be needed.

"It will be another barricading line of people in wetsuits to stop them coming," she said.

People wanting to volunteer should check in around 11am to see if the whales have beached.

Only those wearing wetsuits should come, Ms Palmer said, as the water will be cold today.