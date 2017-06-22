 

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:41
The incredible footage was captured off the coast of Merkbosstrand, South Africa.

Watch: Crazy video shows giant squid trying to hitch a ride by wrapping tentacles around paddle board


00:27
The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.

Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star


01:12
The island is the third place in the world to be named an International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Pitch-black night skies of NZ's Great Barrier Island to become a star-gazers magnet with new Dark Sky Sanctuary recognition

01:33
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.

00:29
Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.

Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

More heavy showers tonight and tomorrow could keep these guys there for a while.

00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

Players from both sides came from all over the park as the "really rough and violent" encounter reached boiling point.


 
