Little girl who's Jacinda Ardern's 'biggest fan' greets her with running hug at mall

Jacinda Ardern's "biggest fan" greeted her idol with a running hug in Hamilton today.

The Labour leader was on the campaign trail at The Base shopping mall when 4-year-old Scarlett ran up to her.

The youngster can be heard squeaking with excitement, held back by her watchful mum, beforehand.

"Thank you so much," Ardern said. "I enjoyed the hug."

Ardern crouched down with the girl, who was holding a toy doll, before getting a photograph.

"This is Scarlett, she's your biggest fan," her mum says.

"She's learned that you're the boss of the whole world."

Political leaders are out and about this week fighting for the votes of Kiwis who haven't hit the polling booths yet.

Figures from Friday show more than 585,000 New Zealanders have already cast their votes for the general election.

