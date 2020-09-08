Little boy died after man supervising him threw him into couch while mother was at bar, Auckland court hears

A man charged with killing a toddler in Auckland has pleaded guilty to an alternative just ahead of his murder trial.

Phillip John Welsh at the Auckland High Court Source: 1 NEWS

Phillip John Welsh, 52, today admitted to the manslaughter of Malcolm Bell in the High Court in Auckland.

It’s an alternative charge to the murder charge he was due to stand trial for.

His conviction today means the horror details of what Welsh did can be revealed.

The boy was 17-months-old when he died last year and it would later emerge he and his living situation were already on the radar of child protection staff.

The court was told Welsh was angry with the boy’s mother and that he felt like a babysitter while she was away meeting a friend, and then again while she went to a nearby bar.

It heard that he was frustrated at Malcom crying.

It was while the boy’s mother was at the bar that he threw Malcom onto a couch that was one metre away.

Prosecutors said it had a wooden frame with thin fabric, and the force of the throw caused the boy to bounce back onto the floor unconscious.

They said Welsh claimed the toddler had hit his head on a door while playing.

Malcolm spent several days fighting for his life in a critical condition after he was admitted to Auckland’s Starship Hospital with severe head injuries.

Police were first notified he was there at about 7.30pm on June 23, 2019.

He died June 29.

Police said after the boy died they believed the death was non-accidental.

Medical staff at Starship Hospital found bruising on both Malcom’s cheeks and urgent scans showed bleeding, and damage to the right of his brain that was swelling rapidly.

Brain structures that were normally in the middle of the brain had been pushed to the left, the court was told.

A post mortem found haemorrhages “too many to count”.

The court was also told if Malcom had survived his injuries, he would have been left blind because of splitting on the layers of his retinas.

The toddler’s injuries were likened to a crush injury or being in a high speed crash.

A scene examination had already started while he was in hospital.

Police at the time said the boy’s death was "tragic".

Officers announced in July last year that Welsh had been charged with murder.

They said the charge came after “countless” hours of work by investigators.

Oranga Tamariki said after his death that social workers knew people were worried about Malcolm’s situation and were working to help him and his family before he died.

“The tragic death of Malcolm Bell has affected many and our thoughts are with those who loved him,” Central Auckland regional manager Anna Palmer said last year.