Little Blue Penguins rescued from carpark drain in Picton after becoming stuck

Three Little Blue Penguins have been freed from a drain in Picton after they became stuck on Friday.

Two adult penguins and a chick were taken to EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre after they were freed at the Interislander carpark.

EcoWorld’s director John Reuhman said they responded to multiple calls from the public who heard their cries.

On arrival the penguins were in "reasonable nick, and they are very feisty and bitey", he said.

"The chick has a reasonable coating of down but there are patches where the down has obviously been worn off being trapped in the drain.

"We do need to get them back up to a healthy weight so they can survive in the wild."

EcoWorld Aquarium works with Kaipupu Wildlife Sanctuary where the penguins, once back to full health, will be released back into the wild.

"The Little Blues lucky escape is a classic example of man meets nature and nature comes off second best. Penguins live in dangerous places where it is hard for predators to get at them, but sometimes they get stuck," Mr Reuhman said.

He said it was not uncommon that they would hide in odd places like between docks to be safe from predators like dogs, but that with they they could become stuck.

Mr Reuhman also said since it's penguin breeding season, more injured and sick Little Penguins are expected at EcoWorld. He advised anyone who finds a sick or injured Little Blue Penguin to contact EcoWorld Aquarium or local DOC office for advice.