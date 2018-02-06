'A little bit naive to think there aren't still issues' - 1 NEWS' Corin Dann reflects on small Waitangi day protest

Frustration over the government's decision to boycott the lower marae at Waitangi boiled over today with a Ngapuhi elder escorted off the National Marae after a noisy protest.

Mr Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

"Yes, earlier on there was a protest at the National Marae," 1 NEWS' Corin Dann said from the Waitangi treaty grounds today.

"I don’t think it mared celebrations in any way today but it did send a signal that it would be a little bit naive to think there aren’t still issues here today of concern to Maori that many are worried about.

"Mr Tauroa is from Te tii Marae at Waitangi which was bypassed by the Government and the organisers in a big to avoid controversy of recent years."

Jacinda Ardern and other Ministers were not at the Marae at the time but Corin Dann said the Prime Minister was unfazed by the protest.

"I'm here, I'm available, Kingi Taurua could've spoken to me at any point because we've tried to make ourselves as available and our MPs and ministers will be around for another couple of days as well," said Jacinda Ardern.

National Leader Bill English was also keen to downplay the brief protest at Waitangi National Marae.

"Well I wouldn't over dramatise it, it seems to have been overwhelming positive at Waitangi and i hope that's setting the tone for years to come," Mr English said.