Litter of dead puppies found dumped in Ashburton bin next to playground

The SPCA is appealing for information after a litter of dead puppies was found in an Ashburton bin next to a playground this morning.

According to a release from the SPCA, a black rubbish bag containing eight bull mastiff cross puppies was found in a rubbish bin next to the playground at Mona Square, Ashburton.

The puppies were estimated by the SPCA to be only "a couple of days old", and while the organisation is not certain how the puppies died it appears they may have frozen to death due to cold temperatures last night.

Five of the puppies were male and three female, ranging in weight from 600 grams to 1.2kg.

Ashburton SPCA Manager Rebecca Dobson said her centre was "shaken" today.

"We are both heartbroken and angry," she said. "My message to the owner of these puppies is: We would have helped you. Our doors are always open for vulnerable animals.

"If you have any information about these puppies or their mum, please call our inspectorate on 03-307-1019. All calls will be kept confidential."

The mum, Ms Dobson said, is likely traunatised and could be suffering mastitis.