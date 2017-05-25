 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Literally over the moon' - Rocket Lab celebrate success of NZ's first rocket lift off into space from Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US aerospace company Rocket Lab has conducted a test launch of a rocket from Mahia Peninsula in Hawke's Bay today.

Peter Beck, CEO and founder of Rocket Lab says the launch is something for all New Zealanders.
Source: 1 NEWS

The rocket lifted off at 4.20pm today and was the first orbital-class rocket launched from a private launch site in the world. 

CEO and founder of Rocket Lab Peter Beck, says he is "literally over the moon" at today's successful launch. 

"To achieve what we achieved today is just something countries aspire to let alone companies," Mr Beck told 1 NEWS. 

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.
Source: Rocket Lab

"New Zealand is in the space race for sure and as a company that is a huge milestone for us and it really accelerates our ability to get into commercial operations from here on in. 

"We didn't quite reach orbit but we had a great flight. We had a fantastic first stage burn and we went through Max Q which is the hardest thing to go through."

Rocket Lab launched the rocket from Hawke’s Bay Mahia Peninsula today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Rocket Lab confirmed the launch in a tweet this afternoon saying: "Made it to space. Team Delighted."

Mr Beck and his team will now have a new mission of sifting through 25,000 channels of data that was collecting during the launch which will inform the company how to optimise the rocket.

From there, Rocket Lab will get ready for their next test flight. 

Rocket Lab today launched NZ’s most significant foray into space.
Source: Rocket Lab

The purpose of the launch is to collect data to inform future tests and commercial launches, making space more accessible in New Zealand. 

Today's launch was the first of three test launches planned for the Complex 1 site on Mahia Peninsula.

Related

Space

Hawke's Bay

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:50
2
Peter Beck, CEO and founder of Rocket Lab says the launch is something for all New Zealanders.

'Literally over the moon' - Rocket Lab celebrate success of NZ's first rocket lift off into space from Hawke's Bay

02:16
3
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

4
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

01:06
5
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ