Listen: Suspected Mongrel Mob-related shooting outside Napier medical centre caught on tape

Police responded to reports of disorder and a gunshot being heard outside a medical centre in Napier last night in what's believed to have been a gang-related incident.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the incident outside Napier Health on Wellesley Street about 7.30pm.

"Everyone had left the scene by the time police arrived," the spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

Audio engineer Paul Shaw told 1 NEWS they heard cars screeching away outside the house across the road from the Health Centre after the initial blast. He was recording a podcast at the time and said when they finished recording 10 minutes later armed police were swarming the area.

He said gun-wielding police left the scene after a couple of hours and a scene guard has been in place until 10am this morning.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, told 1 NEWS the noise was so loud she almost dropped her tea.

She said there was an eerie silence after the single shot and when she looked out her window, she saw four car loads of who she believed were Mongrel Mob members walking away from the health centre before piling in their cars and driving off from the scene.

Armed police stand guard outside Napier Health. Source: Supplied

A circular smattering of pellet holes can be clearly seen on a front panel of the building.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board officials said in a statement to 1 NEWS they were aware of the incident, which "appeared to be gang related".

The DHB said it was working closely with police, who remained at the health centre overnight to provide reassurance. The health centre is open today.

District crime manager detective inspector Mike Foster said it was just one of several gang related incidents in Napier yesterday, including a stabbing and someone being hit by a car.

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Anderson Park at around 3.15pm, Mr Foster said. One person was injured during this incident and was transported to hospital but the injury was not life-threatening.

At about 6.10pm, a gang member was struck by a car in Geddis Avenue, sustaining minor leg injuries.

Then later in the evening, a gang member presented at the Wellesley Road medical centre with a stab wound. Mr Foster said the injury was also not life-threatening.

It was after that when police were called to the medical centre, where a shot had been fired towards a number of gang members who had gathered outside the centre.

"Police remained at the medical centre overnight to provide reassurance to staff and visitors to the centre," Mr Foster said.

"Police want to assure Napier residents that we share their concern about these types of incidents in our community and we are working to identify all those involved.

"We take any incident involving the potential use of firearms or other weapons extremely seriously. It is fortunate that no innocent members of the public were injured in any of these incidents."

Mr Foster warned residents may notice a heightened police presence in the community police make inquiries into the incidents.