Listen: 'Stay in your own back yard!' - Kiwi recruiter's horrible racist rant at migrant job-seeker recorded

The Human Rights Commission has released a shocking audio clip of a member of an ethnic minority being told by a former recruitment agent that she would prioritise Kiwis or Australians over him.

The Human Rights Commission received the audio clip from a man who was too fearful to pursue a complaint because he feared for his job prospects.
Source: Human Rights Commission

The clip was posted to the Commission's Twitter account last night, and was recorded by a man who wishes to remain anonymous.

Watch: 'You don't have to be a full-on racist, just being a tiny bit racist is enough' - Taika Waititi joined by famous Kiwis in speaking out against bigotry

A woman can be heard ranting passionately against immigration, and telling the man he should "stay in your own back yard".

"I can tell you, I've been in recruitment all my life, if I saw your CV come across the table it would go straight back down in the rubbish bin," the woman says.

"There's hundreds of Kiwis out there - there's hundreds of Australians and British - why would we give it to you? And if we do give it you over a Kiwi, I will be the first one approaching my member of parliament.

"Despite what the politically correct say, most recruitment agencies are Kiwis - and Kiwis hate immigration, like Britain hates immigration, like America hates immigration...

"I hate immigration, it has done nothing for our way of life, except bring it down to a third world country like yours."

HRC spokesperson Christine Ammunson confirmed the rant was genuine and not staged and said the man approached the Commission on Monday.

She believed the incident took place some time last week and said the audio was so vitriolic that some of the audio was unfit for broadcast.

The woman in the audio clip is understood to be a former employee at a recruitment agency, Ms Ammunson said, but the conversation took place in a personal capacity.

She said the Commission is not currently planning on pursuing formal action against the woman, as the complainant feared that speaking out would damage his job prospects in future.

The clip comes as the Commission launches a new campaign fronted by prominent Kiwis called Give Nothing to Racism, which asks people to starve casual racism of attention or validation.

The Human Rights Commission’s campaign Give Nothing To Racism aims to discourage people from allowing racism any leeway, either intentionally or otherwise.
Source: Human Rights Commission.
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.
Source: Breakfast

