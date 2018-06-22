Listen: Prime Minister's baby gifted special lullaby performance by NZSO

One of the world's most famous lullabies, Brahms' Wiegenlied/Cradle Song has been performed especially for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's brand new baby in German and Te Reo Māori.

New Zealand singer Simon O’Neill, an internationally renowned Wagnerian tenor, was home for a series of concerts with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra when he agreed to record the piece shortly before his Wellington performance.

He set the Māori lyrics to Brahms' comforting music in a couple of hours and learned it on the plane trip to Wellington.

Simon, a father of three, recalled that when his twins were born he struggled to remember any of the words to famous lullabies and ended up singing Winterstürme from Wagner's Die Walküre (as delicately as he could) when he held them in his arms.