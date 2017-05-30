 

Listen: The moment overseas phone scammer who tried to dupe NZ Police is busted during call

The scammer got more than he bargained for and let the cop on the other end of the line know he was annoyed.
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what $27m Lotto winner told husband


The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


