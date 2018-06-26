Listen: American singer 'felt horrible' for butchering NZ anthem - but she does a lot better with this attempt at te reo version

The American singer whose performance of the God Defend New Zealand was widely criticised has apologised and tried again - this time with the te reo version.

Crystal Collins appeared to miss her cue during her performance in Denver on Sunday ahead of the Kiwis' clash against England.

Speaking to Radio Sport, Ms Collins said she "felt horrible" about her performance, and said she had practiced it extensively.

"I would like to apologise to you and the citizens of New Zealand," she said.

Ms Collins said an issue with her audio meant she could not hear the monitor sound, and she was thrown off.

"I was waiting for the introduction, but there was none," she said.

Ms Collins then accepted an offer to sing it again live on air, opting for the Te Reo Māori version, which she sang admirably.