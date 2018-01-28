 

List of people facing legal action from Winston Peters over privacy issues could grow

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

The list of people facing legal action from Winston Peters' over privacy issues could grow, 1 NEWS understands.

He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters.

Source: 1 NEWS

The legal fight between the Deputy Prime Minister and National MPs and officials will continue despite reports overnight the case had been dropped.

It was revealed during the election campaign last year that Mr Peters had been paid too much superannuation for seven years by mistake.

He took legal action against Bill English, Paula Bennett, Steven Joyce, Anne Tolley and officials.

He recently dropped legal action against two journalists.

1 NEWS understands it will be several weeks before the next legal step is taken.

