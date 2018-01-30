 

The list: Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year revealed

The full list of finalists has this morning been released for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

From left, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, Mike King and Kristine Bartlett.

The three finalists for the main award are Pay equity campaigner Kristine Bartlett, mental health advocate Mike King and microbiologist/researcher Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Chief judge of the awards Cameron Bennett said all three have put ideas into action.

"These three Kiwis may come from very different backgrounds and work in very different fields, but they share admirable attributes of conscience, courage and commitment. These are attributes we aspire to as New Zealanders. These three remarkable people have embraced that aspiration and taken action, making a truly positive difference for all New Zealanders.

Kristine Bartlett

Ms Barlett has successfully secured equal pay legislation for aged care sector care givers.
"At enormous personal sacrifice, Kristine Bartlett put herself forward as the face of the equal pay movement for caregivers in the aged-care sector. In doing so she has changed the lives of thousands of New Zealand's lowest paid workers who provide vital health and well-being services to many vulnerable Kiwis. She embodies the universal values of fairness, decency and equity.

Mike King

King has been nominated for his work in mental health advocacy.
"Mike King knows first-hand the devastating impacts of depression, alcohol and drug abuse – particularly for Maori, children and young people. His courage and conviction in advocating on behalf of Kiwis dealing with these issues inspires hope and optimism for those who need it most.

Dr Siouxie Wiles

The microbiologist works to increase the public’s understanding of infectious diseases.
"Dr Siouxsie Wiles is tackling one the biggest health issues facing New Zealand and the world, the growing threats of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and infectious diseases. Her innovative and pioneering work in bioluminescence is redefining modern medicine."

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

David Cameron (Auckland)

Kristina Cavit (Auckland)

Grace Stratton (Auckland)

Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year

Billy Apple (Auckland)

Professor Bob Elliott (Auckland)

Kim Workman (Lower Hutt)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust (Christchurch)

Pillars (Auckland)

Whangawehi Catchment Management Group (Hawke’s Bay)

Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year﻿

Fraser Smith and Matt Yallop, Flashmate (Hamilton)

Professor Jane Harding (Auckland)

Team New Zealand Design Team (Auckland)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

Ricky Houghton (Kaitaia)

Dave Letele (Auckland)

Mohamud Mohamed (Auckland)

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award:

Taika Waititi (2017)
Richie McCaw (2016)
Sir Stephen Tindall (2015)
Dr. Lance O’Sullivan (2014)
Dame Anne Salmond (2013)
Sir Richard Taylor (2012)
Sir Paul Callaghan (2011)
Sir Ray Avery (2010).

