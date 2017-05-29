Liquor store assistant hit with a slasher during robbery

One of two shop assistants was hit with a slasher during a robbery of a Palmerston North liquor store by four people on Saturday night.

A robber wields a slasher during the Liquorland robbery. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing for public help as they try to track down the group who robbed the Liquorland on College Street just before 7.30pm.

One of the two shop attendants was hit by the wooden-handled weapon, a slasher-type implement, police said tonight, adding the attendant's injuries were not serious.

It's believed an amount of cash and tobacco products was taken, police said in a statement.

The offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, a red Subaru Impreza, similar to the one pictured.

Its registration is ERT266, and it was taken from the Globe Theatre carpark earlier on Saturday.

A red Subaru Impreza. Source: Supplied