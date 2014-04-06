 

Liquor and tobacco stolen in two robberies in Manawatu-Wanganui region

1 NEWS
Two robberies took place last night where liquor and tobacco were stolen from a liquor store in Levin, and from a dairy in Palmerston North, respectively.

Dairy robbery in Palmerston North 

The Palmerston North dairy robbery happened about 8:20pm last night, when police were called to Top Cook Dairy and Takeaways near the corner of College and Cook Street.

Three males were reported to have entered the dairy armed with a baseball bat and hammer.

After stealing tobacco from the shop, the men left the dairy and were seen getting into a white station wagon parked opposite the shop and were last seen driving into Savage Crescent.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Liquor stolen from liquor store in Levin

Three men approached the Thirsty Lquor store in Levin about 9.15pm last night.

Two of them entered the store, armed with a knife and hammer.

The men stole spirits from the store and ran from the shop to the cricket ground across the road.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are carrying out a scene investigation for both robberies and have continued with area inquiries this morning.

The two robberies are being investigated and are not suspected to be related. 

Police Source: 1 NEWS
Tough immigration policies impacts workers in elderly care sector

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Rest homes are starting to lose valuable workers as stricter immigration rules bite, says the Aged Care Association.

Kaitaia therapist, Juliet Garcia, has worked for 10 years but can't get residence.

She's just one example of immigration rules affecting the sector, said chief executive of the Aged Care Association, Simon Wallace.

The Filipino aged care worker worries her work visa will not be renewed next year.

Mr Wallace said some migrant workers are being put off by new 3-year limits to visas, and the fact they can no longer bring their partners.

"They're a valuable part of the New Zealand way of life and we're also seeing, the Kaitaia case is a good example of migrant workers out in more rural, regional areas of New Zealand where we need them.

"We just cannot afford to lose people from those sorts of areas."

He said some regions have no local workers to fill such gaps.

Caring, care worker, elderly, support
File picture Source: istock.com
Sunday host Miriama Kamo has defended the right of her programme to air a segment on controversial alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux's visit to New Zealand.

The pair were due to speak at Auckland's Power Station venue before the owner backed out, and while the event did not take place, Molyneux yesterday called it a "success".

Kamo, who fronts the TVNZ current affairs show, said there have been calls for Sunday to be boycotted, with some saying the views of the pair should not be given such a prominent platform.

"Even before the story airs, we’ve had extensive and quite astonishing commentary about the content of our story, when only a fraction of it has been seen in public," Kamo said in a personal statement.

Miriama Kamo
Miriama Kamo Source: Sunday

"As journalists, it’s our role to examine our society, to canvas a diversity of views, and to reflect who we are and who we want to be.

"By demanding that we close down debate and discussion on what has been a huge story, we must then ask ‘what else should we ignore, what other views should we suppress, which other stories should we turn away from?’

"You may not like what this controversial pair has to say, but it forces us to confront the very core of what free speech and hate speech is all about."

Kamo said she appreciates many people are "insulted, offended and disgusted by the views of the Canadian duo".

Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern say they would have welcomed the chance to speak with protesters and supporters alike. Source: Stefan Molyneux / YouTube

She also said there have also been suggestions that she herself, as a Māori woman, should not front the episode.

"I reject that," she said, "our story this week is told by reporter Tania Page, another Māori woman.

"The notion that we should distance ourselves from this story is patronising ... it has dominated the news agenda for over a fortnight.

"As an experienced journalist and as a Māori woman, I do not need protection.

"If it is seen as some sort of race betrayal, I return to the notion that no-one has seen our story yet - watch it first, and then decide.

Stefan Molyneux an Lauren Southern’s event today was cancelled at the last moment. Source: 1 NEWS

"I believe in the right to have a view and to back it vigorously ... I believe in protest, so I also believe that when we are confronted by views we cannot accept, it creates a platform upon which we can crystallise and refine our personal position on issues; that we can decide where we fall on the question of free speech, where it starts and ends, and at what point we decide that it’s gone too far.

"Our opinions and our right to express them is at the heart of the democracy that we all enjoy."

Sunday airs tonight on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme will examine both sides of the Southern/ Molyneux visit tonight. Source: Sunday
