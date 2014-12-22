Lions supporters come to aid of mate during Coromandel beach rescue

Supporters following the British & Irish Lions Tour hit the water at a popular New Zealand tourist spot to rescue one of their own.

A Lions supporter was in knee deep water at Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a big wave and pulled out, according to local lifeguards.

Trust Waikato Hot Water Beach Lifeguards posted on Facebook that the man's uncle couldn't swim and could only watch in dismay as his nephew was sucked out to sea.

Two other Lions supporters then went out on rescue boards and managed to bring the man in.

He was later checked over by lifeguards.

"Happy ending today. They all headed off to Auckland planning on meeting up before the Test on Saturday," the post said.