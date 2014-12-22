 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Lions supporters come to aid of mate during Coromandel beach rescue

share

Source:

NZN

Supporters following the British & Irish Lions Tour hit the water at a popular New Zealand tourist spot to rescue one of their own.

Surf Life Saving urges people to use patrolled beaches after eight drownings this summer.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Lions supporter was in knee deep water at Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula on Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a big wave and pulled out, according to local lifeguards.

Trust Waikato Hot Water Beach Lifeguards posted on Facebook that the man's uncle couldn't swim and could only watch in dismay as his nephew was sucked out to sea.

Kiwis responded with enthusiasm to Adam Gilshan's idea of offering free homestays to visiting fans.
Source: Seven Sharp

Two other Lions supporters then went out on rescue boards and managed to bring the man in.

He was later checked over by lifeguards.

"Happy ending today. They all headed off to Auckland planning on meeting up before the Test on Saturday," the post said.

The third and final Test of the tour is at Eden Park on Saturday.

There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

00:10
2
Footage of the incident at Sam Ratulangi International Airport has caused outrage in Indonesia.

Watch: Wife of high-ranking Indonesian general slaps airport security officer during routine check

00:22
3
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

00:20
4
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


00:10
5
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ