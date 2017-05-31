 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Lions fans warned to brace for traffic chaos and wet weather as the long weekend and tour kick off

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists travelling to Whangarei ahead of the first Lions tour match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians to take extra care as wet weather is expected to cause extra traffic chaos ahead of the long weekend. 

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for Northland and the north of Auckland. 

Periods of heavy rain can be expected from today until tomorrow morning as a "moist easterly flow and a slow moving front" makes its way across regions in the upper North Island. 

Rugby fans may expect wet conditions at the first match of the Lions tour on Saturday at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, kicking off at 7.35pm. 

NZTA have created a chart for State Highways across New Zealand to show the busiest travel times, which are based on previous years travel patterns.  

They are predicting State Highway One between Puhoi and Wellsford heading North will be the busiest between 2.30pm to 6pm today and 10am to 2pm tomorrow, while on Monday traffic heading south can expect the heaviest period to be between midday to 5.30pm. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
2
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

3
Despite that, the Associate Health Minister says the government won't interfere with Pharmac funding decisions.

Restrictions on medical cannabis product CBD to be removed

02:07
4
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:33
5
Ashby said his crew put in a huge effort sailing in tricky light wind conditions in Bermuda against Ben Ainslie as his crew.

'We were just fortunate that we managed to pull off that first gybe well' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby on dominant win over BAR

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport

Lions fans warned to brace for traffic chaos and wet weather as the long weekend and tour kick off

NZTA are warning motorists to take extra care driving in wet conditions in Northland.


00:39
The Kiwi singer said he wanted to "represent the people of the land, indigenous people around the world".

Stan Walker like you've never seen before in music video for new single New Takeover

The Kiwi singer honoured his Maori heritage in the video in an aim to represent "indigenous people around the world."


Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is to visit New Zealand.

US Secretary of State to face protests at parliament

Rex Tillerson is visiting New Zealand next week and Greenpeace have promised to give him "the opposite of a warm welcome".

03:07
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.

'I don't have the best news for some of you' - Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for the upper North Island

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.


01:11
Professor Robert Beaglehole says reducing the number of outlets where tobacco is available is good, by pharmacists should not have to take on that role.

ASH chairman says its time for NZ to get tough on smoking

Professor Robert Beaglehole says moving cigarette sales to pharmacies would not be fair on pharmacists.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ