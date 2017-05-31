Lions fans warned to brace for traffic chaos and wet weather as the long weekend and tour kick off

New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists travelling to Whangarei ahead of the first Lions tour match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians to take extra care as wet weather is expected to cause extra traffic chaos ahead of the long weekend.

Lions fans await their team's arrival at Auckland Airport Source: 1 NEWS

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for Northland and the north of Auckland.

Periods of heavy rain can be expected from today until tomorrow morning as a "moist easterly flow and a slow moving front" makes its way across regions in the upper North Island.

Rugby fans may expect wet conditions at the first match of the Lions tour on Saturday at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, kicking off at 7.35pm.

NZTA have created a chart for State Highways across New Zealand to show the busiest travel times, which are based on previous years travel patterns.