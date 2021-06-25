Lion King's Rafiki takes to Auckland's Sky Tower to celebrate premiere

The iconic Lion King character Rafiki has taken to the top of the Sky tower to celebrate the show’s opening in Auckland last night after an 18-month hiatus.

The iconic show premiered at the Spark Arena last night after a record 110,000 tickets were already sold for the show, which runs until July 18.

The video of Rafiki, a mandrill who is known as a type of wise shaman of the Pride Land, atop the Sky Tower was shot from 220 metres in the air.

It shows the mandril letting out his iconic call, against the backdrop of the CBD, Waitematā Harbour and outer Hauraki Gulf islands.

“The cast and crew of The Lion King are honoured by the warm welcome Auckland has shown them. We are excited to be here and performing in front of Kiwi audiences,” international tour producer Michael Cassel.

Due to overwhelming demand, the international tour has added an additional matinee performance to its Auckland season during the school holidays.