TODAY |

Lion King's Rafiki takes to Auckland's Sky Tower to celebrate premiere

Jane Nixon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The iconic Lion King character Rafiki has taken to the top of the Sky tower to celebrate the show’s opening in Auckland last night after an 18-month hiatus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Lion King opened in Auckland last night at Spark Arena. Source: Michael Cassel Group

The iconic show premiered at the Spark Arena last night after a record 110,000 tickets were already sold for the show, which runs until July 18.

The video of Rafiki, a mandrill who is known as a type of wise shaman of the Pride Land, atop the Sky Tower was shot from 220 metres in the air.

It shows the mandril letting out his iconic call, against the backdrop of the CBD, Waitematā Harbour and outer Hauraki Gulf islands.

A look behind the scenes of Lion King ahead of next week's opening

“The cast and crew of The Lion King are honoured by the warm welcome Auckland has shown them. We are excited to be here and performing in front of Kiwi audiences,” international tour producer Michael Cassel.

Due to overwhelming demand, the international tour has added an additional matinee performance to its Auckland season during the school holidays.

The production holds the record as the fastest-selling musical theatre show in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Auckland
Arts and Culture
Jane Nixon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man fatally hit by car after swinging pipe at Northland cops
2
Shaun Johnson returning to Warriors from next season
3
Passengers bound for Rarotonga removed from Air NZ flight
4
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
5
Wastewater testing shows meth use associated with poverty
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman assaulted while walking through Nelson sports field

Trio arrested after $100k in electronics stolen in Auckland ram raid

Covid-19 experts push for compulsory level 2 mask wearing

One dead after car hits tree in Turangi overnight