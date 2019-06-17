TODAY |

Lingering El Niño could keep temperatures above average this month, NIWA predicts

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

The National Instatitute of Water and Atmospheric Research's latest climate summary suggests that a lingering El Niño weather pattern could lead to warmer temperatures this winter.

The agency today released its summary for the months of July, August and September today, and said there is about a 60 per cent chance that current El Niño conditions will continue, but that it could gradually weaken during that time.

Sea surface temperatures have been more than 0.7 degrees higher than average during the past four months, NIWA said.

The agency said air temperatures in New Zealand are forecast to be either average or above average for the next few months, but that warmer spells are possible during July and August when air flows from Australia head across the Tasman.

NIWA said rainfall could be below average in the north of the North Island, as well as the north and east of the South Island.

Rainfall will gradually increase throughout winter as high pressure systems become more rare.

The stunning scenery of a rocky mountain and trees covered with a white snow. A road to Milford Sound. A filmed while driving.
Snowing mountains on the road to Milford Sound. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
2
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
3
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful
4
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend.
Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:30
Minister of Children Tracey Martin talks about changes to the Oranga Tamariki Act coming into effect today.

'This is a constant balance' - Minister of children discusses death of baby amid Oranga Tamariki uplift backlash
04:46
Environmental expert Dean Baigent Mercer discussed the rare “mega mast” event and why it’s increasing rat numbers.

Amid 'unprecedented' rat plague, Forest and Bird calls for increased use of 1080
road highway motorway

Government criticised for 'slow' roll-out of median barriers - 'People are dying'
Apartment construction in Auckland

Construction industry deaths at a 10-year high in New Zealand