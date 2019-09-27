Lincoln Uni students walk 22km to join Christchurch climate rally

It was an early start for Lincoln University students taking part in today’s School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch.
The students from the first NZ university to sign up to the movement assembled at 5.30am, before beginning their 22km march to Cathedral Square for a 1pm rally.
Chelsea Yeoman spoke to 1 NEWS near Prebbleton, saying there was still “high energy and no blisters, yet”.
“It’s been a good march and good support from the cars going past, except for one,” she said.
She said the walk was about showing support to the young Kiwis behind the campaign, and using their own feet meant they weren’t creating emissions.