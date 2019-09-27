TODAY |

Lincoln Uni students walk 22km to join Christchurch climate rally

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Education
Christchurch and Canterbury
Climate Change

It was an early start for Lincoln University students taking part in today’s School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch.

The students from the first NZ university to sign up to the movement assembled at 5.30am, before beginning their 22km march to Cathedral Square for a 1pm rally.

Chelsea Yeoman spoke to 1 NEWS near Prebbleton, saying there was still “high energy and no blisters, yet”.

“It’s been a good march and good support from the cars going past, except for one,” she said.

She said the walk was about showing support to the young Kiwis behind the campaign, and using their own feet meant they weren’t creating emissions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The group is walking from their university to Cathedral Square to make sure their voices are heard. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Education
Christchurch and Canterbury
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown to stop selling fireworks following decline in customer demand
2
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
3
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
4
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
5
Israel Folau's return to rugby league blocked, Mate Ma'a Tonga stars' boycott likely to end with board suspended
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:38

Man, 24, charged in relation to sophisticated phone scam which saw Kiwis lose millions of dollars
00:54

Win a dinner date with Winston Peters, Shane Jones for charity

Countdown to stop selling fireworks following decline in customer demand
04:00

Fonterra's future focus on New Zealand milk a positive, farming expert says