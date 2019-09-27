Lincoln Uni students walk 22km to join Christchurch climate rally

It was an early start for Lincoln University students taking part in today’s School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch.

The students from the first NZ university to sign up to the movement assembled at 5.30am, before beginning their 22km march to Cathedral Square for a 1pm rally.

Chelsea Yeoman spoke to 1 NEWS near Prebbleton, saying there was still “high energy and no blisters, yet”.

“It’s been a good march and good support from the cars going past, except for one,” she said.