Limited statutory manager appointed at prestigious Auckland girls' school Carmel College

A limited statutory manager has been appointed for the Board of Trustees at prestigious private Auckland Catholic girls' school Carmel College.

A statement sent to 1 NEWS from the Ministry of Education reads: "By far the majority of schools operate successfully, but a small number develop difficulties that they cannot resolve without outside help," says Katrina Casey, Deputy Secretary Sector Enablement and Support.

"We always work with schools to support them to resolve problems themselves, and only intervene as a last resort.

"Where we do step in, an intervention aims to bring expertise and fresh perspective. It also acts as a circuit breaker so that the focus of the school can go back on teaching and learning.



"We have issued a notice of direction to appoint a Limited Statutory Manager for the Carmel College Board of Trustees.