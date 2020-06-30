Limited edition Banksy art to take centre stage at Auckland auction

The collectible art sale offers a number of lower-priced works from highly sought-after artists in print and edition form.



International Art Centre director Richard Thompson said one of three Banksy pieces will include the Tesco tomato soup.



"Banksy had this idea that Andy Warhol's image of the Campbell's soup was just so expensive and so overpriced ... and he painted the Tesco version," he said.



"He's got a sort of a thing against corporates and he's got a real thing against Tesco so he thought, 'Right, I'm gunna make an image that will be affordable and sell them to the masses at 60 pounds each' in 2005."



The piece is expected to sell for more than $30,000 during the live auction at 6.30pm tonight.