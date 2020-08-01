Limit your exposure before you come home, Ministry of Health asks returning Kiwis

All returning New Zealanders are being asked to follow three tips before returning home to help stop more cases of Covid-19 from entering New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is advising all returnees to reduce their risk of catching Covid-19 by limiting potential exposure 14 days before they fly.

They’re asking people to avoid going to parties, social gathering or crowded places and to stay home as much as possible to limit exposure to other people.

They are also advising returnees to avoid contact with anyone who has Covid-19 or is a close contact with a case.

Anyone who is aware of any symptoms should get a test before they travel.