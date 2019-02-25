TODAY |

Lime seeks scooter mechanic for Wellington before council selects company for trial

Imogen Wells
Lime may have jumped the gun on Wellington's looming e-scooter trial. 

The Californian company has put the call out for an ‘Operation Specialist / Scooter Mechanic’, saying they’re after someone to be the "heart of their Wellington operation". 

But, a Wellington City Council spokesperson told 1 NEWS there has been no decision yet on which e-scooter companies will score either of the two coveted spots in Wellington’s upcoming e-scooter trial.  

The city’s mayor, Justin Lester, has aired his reservations about the now infamous scooters, saying they’ll need to prove their technology is safe before getting the green light.

Those comments come after Lime dominated headlines around the country over a brake issue that saw some riders being hurled off the scooters. It's an issue so serious, the scooters were pulled from Auckland’s streets for a week before an agreement on conditions was made between the city's council and Lime. 

Rumours have been flying around which companies will take part - with Lime, Onzo and Wellington company Flamingo all confirmed to have thrown their hats in the ring. 

It was hoped Wellington’s e-scooter trial would take off on March 11. However things have been slow to get over the line as the council continues its discussions over health and safety concerns with the prospective scooter companies. 

Auckland Council says it will take 24 hours to make a decision once it gets updated safety information from the e-scooter company.
