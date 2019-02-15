TODAY |

Lime Scooters could be back on Auckland streets soon as suspension is lifted

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland

The suspension of Lime Scooters in Auckland has been lifted.

Auckland Transport (AT) and Auckland Council officials made the announcement today after the scooters were pulled from the city's streets last Friday after a brake issue saw a number of people hurt by the scooters seizing up and hurling them off.

Lime Scooters have to agree to conditions before the suspension is lifted.

Dean Kimpton, Auckland Council's chief operating officer, told media today they have reviewed information provided to them by Lime Scooters.

"Lime has provided to us against our written expectations, and that information included a full accident record, dates, nature of the incident, whether injuries were involved."

"Having reviewed this information today, we've made the decision to lift Lime’s suspension. Once Lime agrees to [certain] conditions, then that lifting of the suspension will become effective."

The conditions include the immediate escalation of "any further serious or significant" incidents involving injury to Lime users or their scooters within 24 hours to both AT and Auckland Council, Mr Kimpton said.

Significant issues or serious safety incidents in other markets, either in other parts of the country or off-shore, must be reported to both organisations within 48 hours. 

Auckland Council and AT will also require "ongoing, regular updates from Exponent on the continuation of their work as further investigations continue into the Lime scooter incident, and until that work is concluded".

Additionally, each Lime scooter "must be mechanically inspected by appropriately qualified personnel at least once every week, and inspection reports made available to both organisations upon request".

"If a scooter is unable to be maintained, or satisfactorially been maintained, it's got to be locked and taken off the streets until that work has been done."

The two organisations also require Lime to "improve its ambassador programme, and more actively educate rider behaviour through on-site education or through their digital app" by Wednesday, March 6.

Lime Scooters. Source: rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cape Kidnappers walk should remain shut for at least six months, interim report says
04:27
McIntyre spoke to Breakfast about the story that will air on March 3 on TVNZ1’s Sunday programme.

Sneak peek of TVNZ1 Sunday's story about self-proclaimed spiritual healer linked to death of New Zealand woman
00:30
The sole occupant of the aircraft emerged from the aircraft safe after the accident.

Watch: Seaplane lies overturned in water off Auckland’s CBD surrounded by boats after crashing

LPG leak during Taranaki incident in 2016 could have been deadly: WorkSafe