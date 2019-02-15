Lime Scooters could be back on Auckland streets soon as suspension is lifted

"Having reviewed this information today, we've made the decision to lift Lime’s suspension. Once Lime agrees to [certain] conditions, then that lifting of the suspension will become effective."



The conditions include the immediate escalation of "any further serious or significant" incidents involving injury to Lime users or their scooters within 24 hours to both AT and Auckland Council, Mr Kimpton said.



Significant issues or serious safety incidents in other markets, either in other parts of the country or off-shore, must be reported to both organisations within 48 hours.



Auckland Council and AT will also require "ongoing, regular updates from Exponent on the continuation of their work as further investigations continue into the Lime scooter incident, and until that work is concluded".



Additionally, each Lime scooter "must be mechanically inspected by appropriately qualified personnel at least once every week, and inspection reports made available to both organisations upon request".



"If a scooter is unable to be maintained, or satisfactorially been maintained, it's got to be locked and taken off the streets until that work has been done."



The two organisations also require Lime to "improve its ambassador programme, and more actively educate rider behaviour through on-site education or through their digital app" by Wednesday, March 6.

