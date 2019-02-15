Lime scooters back on Auckland and Dunedin streets tomorrow after brakes glitch

Lime scooters will be back on the streets of Auckland and Dunedin tomorrow morning after a brake fault saw a number of riders hurled off the scooters and injured.

The Lime e-scooters were pulled from streets in Auckland and Dunedin last month while the city councils waited for proof the fault has been properly fixed.

Lime said it had received 155 reports of random braking, including 30 injuries. These included broken bones, grazes and bruises.

Lime confirmed the resumption of the transport option in Auckland and Dunedin to 1 NEWS this evening.

"We look forward to returning to the streets and continuing to provide our clean, green and accessible transport alternative to residents and visitors," Lime's Lauren Mentjox said.

Auckland Transport and Auckland Council announced last Friday that their suspension of Lime Scooters had been lifted, subject to conditions.

These include the immediate escalation of "any further serious or significant" incidents involving injury to Lime users or their scooters, weekly mechanical inspections and removal of any scooters that are not satisfactorially maintained.

Lime said yesterday it and Dunedin City Council had reached a deal for their operation in the city.

A software fault was revealed which caused the scooter's breaks to lock, throwing riders from them in some cases.

