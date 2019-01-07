TODAY |

Lime scooter rider in critical condition after crashing into wall in Auckland last night

A person is in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital after falling off a Lime electric scooter last night.

The incident happened about 10.30pm between Bedford Street and Parnell Rise. 

"A person riding an e-scooter reportedly received critical injuries after colliding with a wall," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident. 

It comes as Auckland Council announced yesterday that it has renewed e-scooter licences with added conditions.

The decision comes after safety concerns around e-scooters have been raised by many.

One person died in September in an Auckland Lime e-scooter accident.

Police issued a statement on e-scooter safety after the man's death:

“While e-scooters are not classed as motor vehicles, they are classified as vehicles and are subject to the same rules which apply to other low-powered vehicles such as e-bikes.

"Police's message is always to be safe when using any kind of vehicle. With e-scooters, we ask users to be considerate of other road or footpath users, to travel at safe speeds for the conditions, don't drink and ride, and we recommend wearing a helmet for your own safety."

Lime scooters in Auckland. Source: istock.com
