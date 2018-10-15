Lime New Zealand has been accused of removing one of its scooters from the scene of a fatal accident even before first responders arrived.

A 23-year-old male died on Friday last week after falling from a Lime scooter in St Mary's Bay, Auckland.

Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher, who is currently running to be deputy mayor, said she was told by an eyewitness that a Lime representative was at the scene very quickly and removed the scooter, which was ridden by the victim.

Ms Fletcher told The AM Show that the eyewitness said "the scooter started to wobble, and stopped".

"He went over the handlebars, and the person who has advised us of this called the ambulance."

Lime has told Auckland Council that they have undertaken a "thorough inspection" of the scooter in question, and that there were no mechanical faults.

Ms Fletcher said it was not good enough for Lime to do their own investigation, and that it was "quite wrong that the scooter was removed before the ambulance came and before the police came".

Lauren Mentjox, public affairs manager of Lime NZ, would not provide a response on why the scooter was removed so quickly.

"We are co-operating fully with the authorities on their investigation and this includes providing the scooter and its data to them.

"Out of respect for the people affected, we feel it is inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Police said in a statement that they had since obtained the scooter, and that Lime was cooperating with the investigation.

"Police were not immediately aware of the incident occurring and were not notified until approximately two hours afterwards," they said.

"Once Police were notified, we attended the area but the actual scene was not immediately clear and a number of Lime scooters were found in the area.

"Police can confirm we have since obtained the exact scooter involved.