Lime have midnight deadline to deactivate fleet of Auckland e-scooters

The popular green electric scooter company, Lime, has until tonight to deactivate its hundreds of scooters in Auckland City.

Auckland Council has ordered them off the roads, saying Lime scooters weren't as safe as some provided in the city by other companies.

Lime has a midnight deadline to switch off its scooters, and they all have to be collected up by Friday.

Around 45 people work in Lime's Auckland warehouse but the company says it doesn't yet know if it will mean job losses for them.

Lauren Mentjox, Lime's New Zealand public affairs manager said staff are still processing the news.

Wave e-scooters have also been scrapped, while four other companies have been given six-month licences instead - Beam, Flamingo, Jump and Neuron.

