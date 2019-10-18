Lime and Wave scooters to be removed from Auckland - but others get licences

Lime and Wave e-scooters are to be removed from Auckland streets by Tuesday next week, but other operators will continue.

Auckland Council and Auckland Transport made the announcement today at 11am, saying four operators have been granted licences to operate in Auckland for six months - Beam, Flamingo, Jump and Neuron.

A total of eight applications to operate in Auckland were received.

A combined total of 3200 rideshare scooters will be available from next Tuesday.

Auckland Council Director of Regulatory Services Craig Hobbs said the successful operators had presented "higher quality strategies around influencing user behaviour to improve safety outcomes and reduce potential nuisance."

Auckland Transport CEO Shane Ellison said the trial period had been "a learning process" and said "a number of enhancements" had been introduced to enhance safety and reduce "public nuisance" factors.

Those enhancements include a change which will see all e-scooters de-activated overnight outside of licenced hours, parking enforcement initiatives and a curfew in entertainment areas.

Safety concerns around e-scooters have been raised by many since they were introduced to the city on October 15 last year.

One person has died in Auckland, and the Lime trial was temporarily suspended in February after a fault led to numerous rider injuries.

Lime had to tighten their safety regulations and check their scooters every seven days to be allowed back on the streets.