'Like a scene in a movie' - Witnesses recall aftermath of crash in which fleeing driver hit police dog handler's car

Source:  1 NEWS

Witnesses to last night’s crash in South Auckland that left three seriously injured say they heard people crying and screaming out for help.  

Witnesses say they heard cries and screams from inside the vehicles. Source: Supplied

Police Inspector Danny Meade said last night a fleeing vehicle "t-boned" a police dog handler’s vehicle at the intersection of Weymouth Road and John Walker Drive in Manurewa at around 11pm.

A man in the fleeing vehicle is in a critical condition. The other occupant, a woman, and the police dog handler are in stable condition.

Resident Soafa Peni told 1 NEWS he was in his room studying when he heard speeding cars and a sudden bang. 

He said it was too dark to see everything clearly, but he heard “lots of screaming”.

“I think it was the injured people. What made it even more emotional was them calling out for help. It was quite sad," Mr Peni said.

“It was like a scene in a movie.” 

He said the crash was “quite scary and sad” to witness.

“It’s a different atmosphere for our community here," he said.

Inspector Danny Meade briefed media about the incident in which a police officer and two others were seriously injured. Source: 1 NEWS

Another witness who didn’t want to be identified said he heard sirens and brakes and saw police looking after their colleagues after the crash. He said all three injured in the crash had to be cut from their vehicles.

He said the man who crashed into the police vehicle “was in a bad way”.

“The policeman himself… he was pretty bad too,” he said.

“It was pretty dark, but you could see silhouettes moving around. I think the police had to cover the driver up cause he looked like he was bleeding a fair bit.

“By the looks of it, he took the full impact.”

“The passenger, the female… she looked alright.”

A police dog that was also in the dog handler’s vehicle at the time was unharmed.

A second police vehicle was also involved in the incident but the driver was not injured.

