'I like the kids to have something at Christmas' - Kiwi Santa making toys for kids in need

New Zealand's very own Santa Claus has created a miracle for many families this Christmas.

Sven Fanefjord has been building wooden toys for children in need for seven years.

Traditionally a builder of dolls houses, Mr Fanefjord turned his efforts towards toys after falling ill in 2009.

His wife Nicola noticed that the Salvation Army were distributing toys and suggested her husband get involved.

"The first year began with just 300 toys, but the numbers quickly grew from 1,100 to 1,500 this year," she said.

Mr Fanefjord works all year round building the toys which are then collected by the Salvation Army and distributed to children at Christmas time.

He says he never wanted any children to miss out on Christmas presents because their families don't have any money.