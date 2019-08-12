'Like an earthquake' - New Plymouth resident describes moment tornado rips through neighbourhood

A resident from Kotare in New Plymouth has compared a tornado that ripped through his neighbourhood this morning to an "earthquake".

Dave Mangan told 1 NEWS the tornado's path of destruction was around 20 metres wide, pulling roofs off houses and tearing down trees. He says it went through a residential neighbourhood and then over a golf course.

A house loses it's roof after a tornado rips through a New Plymouth suburb. Source: Supplied

He was in his house when it hit and said: "It was like an earthquake, the windows of the house were rocking."

He said another tornado passed through the area on a similar path four weeks ago.