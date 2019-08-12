TODAY |

'Like an earthquake' - New Plymouth resident describes moment tornado rips through neighbourhood

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki

A resident from Kotare in New Plymouth has compared a tornado that ripped through his neighbourhood this morning to an "earthquake".

Dave Mangan told 1 NEWS the tornado's path of destruction was around 20 metres wide, pulling roofs off houses and tearing down trees. He says it went through a residential neighbourhood and then over a golf course.

Eyewitness captures footage of destructive tornado

A house loses it's roof after a tornado rips through a New Plymouth suburb. Source: Supplied

He was in his house when it hit and said: "It was like an earthquake, the windows of the house were rocking."

He said another tornado passed through the area on a similar path four weeks ago.

Tree destroyed during tornado. Source: Supplied

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person was injured and taken to Taranaki Base Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
2
John Bamford, whose wife Maxine was injured on Paraite Road.
'The wife got chucked against the house' - Taranaki man says tornado sounded 'like a bloody train'
3
Oliver Hartwich from the NZ Initiative talked about the possibility of going into the negatives after the OCR dropped to a record low last week.
Falling Official Cash Rate could put pressure on housing crisis if it dips into negatives – economist
4
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
5
Savea was penalised for shoving Hooper in the back of the head but the Wallabies captain isn't holding a grudge.
Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19
The twister can be seen across farmland in Paraite.

Eyewitness captures footage of destructive New Plymouth tornado

01:23
Automatic barriers are now being installed at seven rail crossings, and that’s just the beginning.

Auckland train lines to get 15 additional safety gates in bid to 'save lives'

Search continues for missing 75-year-old fisherman in Hawke's Bay

Tornado strikes New Plymouth, injuring one person and damaging house