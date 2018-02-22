'Like an avalanche' - Paraparaumu resident describes the moment her house flooded

Torrential rain flooded streets and houses in Kapiti overnight, forcing six households to evacuate.

Around a dozen streets were closed until the water receded this morning.

Sarah Baker, one of the six evacuated in Paraparaumu last night describes it being 'like an avalanche'.

The flooding came through the floorboards, the walls, and the doors rising a foot in 20 minutes.

"We put towels and blankets but it just kept coming and it gets to the point where realise you can't stop it."

Ms Baker had just finished feeding her three-month old when her neighbour told her she needed to evacuate.