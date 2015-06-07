Lightning strikes cause two fires in North Canterbury

Fire and Emergency have contained two fires caused by lightning strikes in North Canterbury this evening.

Fire and Emergency say crews from Hamner and the Department of Conservation were fighting one fire near Lake Tennyson, while a Hurunui crew is at a second near Lake Sumner.

Helicopters joined both crews in an effort to bring the fires under control before dark.

Both fires spread to about five hectares and have since been contained.

Fire crews were initially concerned that they may have grown worse by nightfall.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the areas will be watched overnight and assessed again tomorrow morning.

