 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Lightning strikes cause two fires in North Canterbury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency have contained two fires caused by lightning strikes in North Canterbury this evening.

Fire and Emergency say crews from Hamner and the Department of Conservation were fighting one fire near Lake Tennyson, while a Hurunui crew is at a second near Lake Sumner.

Helicopters joined both crews in an effort to bring the fires under control before dark.

Both fires spread to about five hectares and have since been contained.

Fire crews were initially concerned that they may have grown worse by nightfall.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the areas will be watched overnight and assessed again tomorrow morning.
 


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

00:40
2
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:20
4

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

01:55
5
MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps in real trouble against Pakistan as top order collapse in T20 series decider

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of today's third T20 between NZ and Pakistan in Tauranga.

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 