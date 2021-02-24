TODAY |

Light shaking rattles lower North Island after magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes

Source:  1 NEWS

Light shaking has been felt by hundreds of people across the lower North Island after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in Hawke's Bay tonight.

The quake struck in Hawke's Bay, around 15 km deep and registering as magnitude 4.2. Source: GeoNet

The earthquake registered as "moderate" by GeoNet, striking within 5km of Pōrangahau, a settlement of less than 150 people around an hour south of Hastings.

It struck at 7.18pm and was 15km deep, GeoNet reports.

More than 400 people have reported feeling the quake on GeoNet, largely reporting light or weak shaking.


