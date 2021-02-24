Light shaking rattles lower North Island after magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes

Light shaking has been felt by hundreds of people across the lower North Island after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in Hawke's Bay tonight.

The quake struck in Hawke's Bay, around 15 km deep and registering as magnitude 4.2. Source: GeoNet

The earthquake registered as "moderate" by GeoNet, striking within 5km of Pōrangahau, a settlement of less than 150 people around an hour south of Hastings.

It struck at 7.18pm and was 15km deep, GeoNet reports.