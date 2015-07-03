Light quake rumbles central New Zealand

OnDemand
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck midday today 20 kilometres east of Seddon.
According to Geonet, it had a depth of 38km and caused light shaking.
It was felt in Wellington and Blenheim.
