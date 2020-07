A light plane has crashed on rural land between Twizel and Tekapo this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were alerted that the aircraft was overdue at around 4.23pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that the plane has crashed.

A search and rescue crew have been helicoptered to the remote area.

It’s not known how many people are involved or the condition of the pilot.