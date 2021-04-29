Light plane crash-lands at Christchurch Airport due to mechanical failure

A plane has crash-landed on its belly at Christchurch Airport after a mechanical failure.

Christchurch light plane crash. Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport says the two people on board are "both safe" after the incident.

"There has been an incident at Christchurch Airport where a light aircraft had a mechanical issue and landed with its wheels up, just south of the intersection of the two airport runways," the spokesperson said.

"The airport remains open and continuing to operate as work continues with various agencies."