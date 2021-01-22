TODAY |

Light earthquake rattles lower North Island, felt by thousands

Source:  1 NEWS

A light earthquake has rattled the lower North Island this morning.

A light earthquake struck around 25km southwest of Whanganui at 8.02am. Source: GeoNet

More than 2400 people have reported feeling the earthquake which struck around 25km southwest of Whanganui at 8.02am.

The earthquake registered as magnitude 4.2 and was 12km deep, according to revised data on GeoNet.

Wellington residents reported feeling a "little morning shake" to start the day.

"Didn't know The Wiggles made it into welly this morning," camera operator Sam James joked on Twitter. 

GeoNet says the quake is part of an ongoing "seismic swarm" in the region that's been active since 1940.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Wellington
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years
2
'Just move on' — Republicans grapple with post-Trump future in US
3
Light earthquake rattles lower North Island, felt by thousands
4
Abandoned toxic waste in Northland will take two years, $3 million to clean up
5
Watch: Campervan swamped by sea of foam as huge storm surge hits West Coast beach resort
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:41

Heart-warming scenes as travellers from Covid-free Cook Islands reunite with loved ones in Auckland

'A peanut slab in a jar' - Pic's and Whittaker's team up to create new spread

One person dead after single-car Taupō crash
00:54

Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years