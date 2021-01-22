Light earthquake rattles lower North Island, felt by thousands

A light earthquake has rattled the lower North Island this morning.

A light earthquake struck around 25km southwest of Whanganui at 8.02am. Source: GeoNet

More than 2400 people have reported feeling the earthquake which struck around 25km southwest of Whanganui at 8.02am.

The earthquake registered as magnitude 4.2 and was 12km deep, according to revised data on GeoNet.

Wellington residents reported feeling a "little morning shake" to start the day.

"Didn't know The Wiggles made it into welly this morning," camera operator Sam James joked on Twitter.