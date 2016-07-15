Light aircraft lands safely at Hamilton Airport after full emergency declared

A light aircraft has landed safely at Hamilton Airport after it was thought to be in trouble.

Hamilton Airport Source: Supplied

The Fire Service says a light aircraft’s warning light was showing its left engine had shut off due to a fire.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there was a report of a "light aircraft possibly being in trouble but it's landed safely without incident."

Ambulance services said that they are responding to a 'full emergency' call out at Hamilton Airport.