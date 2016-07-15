 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Light aircraft lands safely at Hamilton Airport after full emergency declared

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A light aircraft has landed safely at Hamilton Airport after it was thought to be in trouble. 

Hamilton Airport

Hamilton Airport

Source: Supplied

The Fire Service says a light aircraft’s warning light was showing its left engine had shut off due to a fire.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there was a report of a "light aircraft possibly being in trouble but it's landed safely without incident."

Ambulance services said that they are responding to a 'full emergency' call out at Hamilton Airport. 

Emergency services are no longer at the scene.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hamilton Airport

Light aircraft lands safely at Hamilton Airport after full emergency declared

02:59
2
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


3
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


4

Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast

01:58
5
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Shiel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ