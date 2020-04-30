TODAY |

Lifting of restrictions a relief for surfing therapy participants

Whether it’s finally getting that takeaway coffee or indulging in your favourite fast food, Level 3 has brought a few little pleasures back into Kiwis' lives. 

For some, one of the best things about leaving lockdown is getting back in the water.

With no surfing allowed at Level 4, Krista Davis has found it frustrating not just for herself, but for all the at-risk young people she helps through surf therapy.

"Surfing opens the door and allows us to build a relationship with them," she told 1 NEWS.

Her Tai Wātea programme is for those who feel conventional therapy doesn't help.

Nearly 70 young men have completed the course so far, with some finally managing to beat drug addiction and some breaking the cycle of being in and out of jail.

But not being able to surf for surfing therapy was a bit of a challenge.

"It's been like they can't access medicine, they can't access therapy," Ms Davis says.

Sebastian Flood was only halfway through when lockdown kicked in.

"I miss seeing Krista, having a one-on-one talk sometimes feels bad but after seeing her makes me feel happier," he says.

"I just don't feel trapped anymore."

They've been running daily exercise classes and connecting with FaceTime.

But now, as the programme's considered an essential service, their break on the break is back.

They're able to connect on a one-on-one basis from a safe distance.

It's a change to the rules that could have a huge impact.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
