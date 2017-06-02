Lifting of restrictions on medical cannabis welcomed by mother of teen with incurable form of epilepsy

The mother of a teenage girl with a rare and incurable form of epilepsy is welcoming the Government's decision to allow easier access to some medical cannabis products.

Fourteen-year-old Paige's mother Kelly wants her daughter to be given the medical cannabis product known as Epidiolex that helps control seizures.

Kelly says her daughter "has developmental delays ... walking difficulties ... she's like a five-year-old".

Epidiolex's active ingredient is CBD - a cannabinoid that has no high.

Currently CBD is restricted, meaning it has to be signed off by the Ministry of Health.

Now Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne is lifting that restriction and giving doctors the power to prescribe it.

"It won't have to get the approval from the Ministry of Health or the minister so that will speed up the process considerably," Mr Dunne says.

The recommendation had come from government scientists as well as the Expert Advisory Committee on Drugs.

It also means pharmacies, those who prescribe it and wholesalers will no longer need an import license for CBD products.

But it will take several months to lift the restrictions and as CBD products aren't subsidised by the Government's drug buying agency Pharmac, the cost will remain a barrier for some.

Rose Renton started her battle for medical cannabis when her son Alex was hospitalised with a type of prolonged seizure.

She says the Government needs to include the most active part of the cannabis plant - THC - that has the high.