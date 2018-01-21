Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

New Zealand-based Rocket Lab has completed the launch of its Electron test rocket from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Today's successful launch follows the company's first in May last year where the rocket got to space but did not make it to orbit after safety officials had to kill the flight.

A planned launch was planned for yesterday but was scrapped after a "rogue" boat foiled plans.

The rocket is designed to carry three satellites into space which it will release into orbit.